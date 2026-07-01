Jennifer Lopez wants people to celebrate their breakups: People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations'

Following the release of her latest romantic comedy, Office Romance, Hollywood singer-actor Jennifer Lopez recently reflected on how she has come to embrace both romantic and professional breakups as opportunities for growth and new beginnings. Jennifer Lopez

“The biggest growth spurts I’ve had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak,” she said in a conversation on SubwayTakes with Egyptian comedian and artiste, Kareem Rahma, adding: “That’s not just in romantic relationships; that’s in work heartbreaks, all of it.”

The 56-year-old, who divorced her fourth husband, actor Ben Affleck, last year, also spoke about her belief that heartbreak forces self-reflection. “It’s the only time you dig. You’re like, ‘What the f**k happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn’t that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself,” she said.

The singer also argued that breakups should be celebrated, not mourned: “We should have a party. People should say, ‘You broke up? Congratulations.’ Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody.”

Though currently single, JLo is rumoured to be dating her co-star Brett Goldstein.