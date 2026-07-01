England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Rice back in midfield, Rogers dropped as ENG make key changes

Live

Written by

England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ENG face COD in the Round of 32.

England vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Although their ranking and past and current pedigree put them as favourites, in reality, it won't be an easy task for England as they take on DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter. Congo held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opener, and it perfectly showed why they can be a threat. England haven't looked settled in this World Cup, with Harry Kane, probably the only positive in their campaign until now. The midfield hasn't been performing, and they need to step up against Congo as it's also a knockout game. The AFCON side has never scored before the half-hour mark in their last 10 games, and neither side has led at the break in any of their six World Cup games combined so far. We could expect a tight contest in Atlanta.

...Read More