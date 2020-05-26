e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Prithviraj says he had to develop ‘dangerously low body fat’ look for Aadujeevitham. See pic

Prithviraj says he had to develop ‘dangerously low body fat’ look for Aadujeevitham. See pic

Prithviraj has shared how he is working on his look for upcoming film Aadujeevitham. The actor detailed how he is going for a low body fat look.

regional-movies Updated: May 26, 2020 20:38 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Prithviraj is excited for his new movie.
Prithviraj is excited for his new movie.
         

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday revealed that he had to drop his body fat to dangerously low level in preparation for his character in upcoming Malayalam drama Aadujeevitham. In a Facebook post, Prithviraj opened up about his transformation for the character.

“One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that, one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here,” he wrote.

 

“I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised,” he added. “Ajith Babu my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post ‘THAT’ day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember, the human body has its limits, the human mind doesn’t,” he added.

In the film, directed by Blessy, Prithviraj plays an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. It is based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel. Last week, Prithviraj and 58-member crew of Aadujeevitham returned to Kochi after being stranded for over two months in Jordan.

Prithviraj is currently under state imposed quarantine for seven days. In March, he shared how the team got stranded while shooting the second schedule of the film, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said the team decided to stay back in Jordan and continue shooting by taking all precautionary measures.

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

“We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated,” he had posted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In