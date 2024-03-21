IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam to perform; check full details

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 22. And it looks like the star-studded opening ceremony will be the talk of the town, with stars such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam lined up to perform. (Also Read: IPL 2024: From schedule, match timings, prize money to live streaming - All you need to know about Indian Premier League) IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff and Sonu Nigam will perform.

The star-studded opening ceremony

The official account of IPL on X announces the line-up for the opening ceremony, tweeting, “The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the TATA IPL 2024 opening ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! 22nd March, 6:30 pm onwards.”

They also shared posters announcing that Akshay, Tiger, Rahman and Sonu will perform at the event. The first match will see Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Last year’s opening ceremony had seen Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh perform at the event. A video of Rashmika dancing to Jimikki Ponnu in her green room had also gone viral back then.

AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam to sing patriotic numbers

A source confirmed to Hindustan Times that Rahman and Sonu will perform to patriotic numbers, apart from Bollywood songs. Giving perspective on how long the opening ceremony will be, they said, “The duration of the entire show, including Akshay and Tiger's performance, will be about 30 minutes. Sonu and Rahman will also present some Bollywood hits together,” adding, “Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony.”

Upcoming work

Akshay and Tiger are currently working together on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Bose Roy. Co-written by Aditya Basu, the film will release on April 10. Rahman has composed music for Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, Amar Singh Chamkila, Maidaan which are yet to be released and has been roped in for Ram Charan’s next film with Janhvi Kapoor.

