Janhvi Kapoor decks up in green saree at Telugu film RC 16's grand launch with Ram Charan; watch inside video from pooja

Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to work with Ram Charan in her second Telugu movie, tentatively titled RC16, attended the film's launch ceremony on Wednesday. Janhvi and Ram were spotted together at a pooja ceremony alongside the film's makers as well as Ram's wife, Upasana, father Chiranjeevi and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The cast was decked up in ethnic looks for the pooja; Janhvi wore a green saree. Also read: Shiva Rajkumar confirms joining the cast of Ram Charan’s RC 16 Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor launch their film with pooja ceremony; Chiranjeevi and Boney Kapoor were also spotted.

About RC 16

The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday in March 2024. "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for RC 16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor..." the banner had tweeted.

Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut

Janhvi is set to make her Telugu debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The Koratala Siva directorial will be released in October this year. In February 2024, Janhvi's father, film producer Boney Kapoor, had confirmed Janhvi's second Telugu film in an interview to iDream Media.

He had said, “My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

Janhvi's upcoming projects also include Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she will be seen as a cricket player along with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Ulajh in the pipeline and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

