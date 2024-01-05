Shiva Rajkumar confirms joining the cast of Ram Charan’s RC 16 with Buchi Babu Sana

The makers of Buchi Babu Sana’s yet-to-be-titled RC 16 with Ram Charan have remained tight-lipped regarding the film’s cast and crew. While rumours were afloat that the sports drama would feature an ensemble cast, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar confirmed in an interview with Cinema Vikatan that he’s roped in for the film. (Also Read: Ram Charan’s old video from acting school surfaces) Ram Charan and Shiva Rajkumar will share the screen in RC16

Shiva Rajkumar’s statement

When asked about his upcoming projects, the actor said, “I have one Tamil and one Telugu project lined up with Ram Charan.” When the interviewer asks if it’s the one with Uppena’s director, he replies in the affirmative. While he did not reveal anything more than that, it was enough for #RC16 to begin trending on X, with fans pumped to see him share the screen with Ram Charan.

Fans react

Fans were thrilled to receive this information regarding their favourite star’s film unexpectedly. One fan wrote, “#GameChanger koda evvaledu intha excitement. You are hitting every ball out of the park. Bring it on @BuchiBabuSana. #RamCharan #RC16 #BuchiBabuSana. (Game Changer hasn’t even released yet but you’re upping the excitement for your film Buchi Babu Sana)” Another fan wrote, “Bring it on thala @BuchiBabuSana. KA lo never before records chustharu. (Bring it on. Karnataka will see box office records like never before)”

Upcoming work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt as his co-stars. He will soon be seen in Shankar’s debut Telugu film Game Changer, with Kiara Advani as his co-star. Shooting for the film is in progress with the film expected to hit screens later this year. Ram is touted to play an IAS officer in the social drama. Shiva recently played a power-packed cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer and will soon be seen in Dhanush’s Captain Miller in Tamil. He was also seen in a dual role in the Kannada film Ghost.

