Shah Rukh Khan not locked in for Dhoom 4: report

Will Shah Rukh star in Dhoom 4?

A source told Indian Express, “The news of Shah Rukh Khan starring in Dhoom 4 is unfounded. Nothing is locked yet.” As per the report, the work on the film is underway, but the cast of the film hasn't been decided yet. Earlier, many reports claimed that Shah Rukh and Ram Charan will star in Dhoom 4.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3

Dhoom is a 2004 action thriller film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is based on a story by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. It is the first instalment of the Dhoom franchise. Dhoom was a commercial success and became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2004.

The film revolves around a gang of robbers on motorbikes who carry out robberies in Mumbai. A police officer and a motorbike dealer stop them. The film's sequel, Dhoom 2, released in November 2006, and Dhoom 3 released in December 2013. Dhoom 2 featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu and Uday Chopra. Dhoom 3 starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra and Jackie Shroff among others.

Abhishek on Dhoom 3 10th anniversary

Recently, Dhoom 3 turned 10 and to mark this special occasion, Abhishek Bachchan shared a series of pictures from the film. He took to Instagram to share some sequences from the film and wrote in the caption, "Marking 10 years today...#10YearsOfDhoom3 #Dhoom3 #AamirKhan @udayc @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial #AdityaChopra @ipritamofficial @yrf." Uday Chopra and Jackie Shroff also celebrated the 10 years of Dhoom 3 through their post on Instagram stories.

About Shah Rukh's film

Fans saw Shah Rukh last in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Released on December 21, the film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place