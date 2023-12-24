Ram Charan buys Hyderabad Team of Indian Street Premier League

Ram Charan has become the proud owner of the Hyderabad Team of the upcoming Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL). It is a T10 cricket tournament. The actor took to X (Formerly twitter) to share the announcement, adding that he is 'excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League!' (Also read: Ram Charan visits Mahalakshmi temple in Mumbai with family for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday. Watch) Actor Ram Charan has ventured with the Hyderabad team.

Ram Charan associates with ISPL

Ram Charan also shared a official promo of the Hyderabad team where a bunch of enthusiastic players are seen preparing for the game. In the caption, the RRR actor said: "Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League! Beyond cricket, this venture is about nurturing talent, fostering community spirit, and celebrating street cricket's essence. Join me as we elevate Hyderabad's presence in the ISPL, crafting memorable moments and igniting passion."

The inaugural edition of ISPL is all set to begin next year from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai. It will take place among six teams, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of the Indian Street Premiere League said, "Ram Charan's entry into the ISPL adds a new dimension in our league. His passion for the game and star power will undoubtedly inspire budding cricketers in Hyderabad to register for this one-of-a-kind tournament. We look forward to a successful collaboration and an exciting season ahead."

Other celebrities who are associated with the ISPL are Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan.

Upcoming projects

Ram Charan will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, which deals with contemporary politics. He is rumoured to play an IAS officer in the film, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. SJ Suryah, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram and others play key roles in the film. The script for the film has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj. Following this, Ram will work for an untitled film with Buchi Babu Sana. He was supposed to do a film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, but the project has been shelved.

