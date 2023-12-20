Ram Charan visits Mahalakshmi temple in Mumbai with family for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday. Watch

Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter, Klin Kaara, were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor visited the Mahalakshmi temple with his family, pictures and videos of which have found their way online. Even as he was swarmed for selfies, Ram’s priority seemed to be to protect Klin from getting clicked. They decided to make Klin's 6-month birthday a special one on their first outing in Mumbai as a family. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Upasana spotted in Mumbai with daughter Klin Kaara and 'Taimur's nanny'. Watch) Ram Charan with his family in Mumbai(X)

Ram Charan and Upasana pray at Mahalakshmi temple

The temple visit

In a video shared on X by a fan, Ram can be seen dressed in a white shirt and trousers, barefoot having just come out of the temple. He’s accompanied by Upasana, dressed in blue, their baby and an au pair, whom many recognised as ‘Taimur’s nanny.’ Fans can be seen clicking their pictures even as their posse ensures they reach their car safely. He ensures Upasana and the baby are in the car before getting in himself.

Mumbai visit

A few days ago, Ram and Upasana were photographed at their Bandra residence. The paparazzi had clicked Ram arriving in the city a couple of days ahead of Upasana and their daughter. They also took pictures as he welcomed his wife and daughter home. Videos and pictures of them outside their home made their way online. While many wondered if he was in the city on work, his team clarified that he was in Mumbai for personal work.

Upcoming work

Ram Charan will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, which deals with contemporary politics. He is rumoured to play an IAS officer in the film, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. SJ Suryah, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram and others play key roles in the film. The script for the film has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj. Following this, Ram will work for an untitled film with Buchi Babu Sana. He was supposed to do a film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, but the project has been shelved.

