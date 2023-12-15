Ram Charan, Upasana spotted in Mumbai with daughter Klin Kaara and 'Taimur's nanny'. Watch

Actor Ram Charan was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi on Friday. The actor arrived in the city on Wednesday with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara joining him today. Videos clicked by the paparazzi of the adorable reunion have been making rounds on social media. (Also Read: Varun Tej has the sweetest birthday wish for his 'baby' Lavanya Tripathi) Ram Charan with Klin Kaara in Mumbai(Instagram)

Ram and family's cute video

In the video taken by the paparazzi, Upasana and Klin can be seen arriving in a swanky SUV. Ram was seen looking surprised to spot the paparazzi there. He soon steps out and swaddles his daughter, hiding her face from being clicked. Upasana follows them as he takes her into the house.

Curious case of the nanny

While Ram, Upasana and Klin Kaara were the centre of attraction in the video, social media users couldn’t help but notice the nanny accompanying them. “Yeh toh Taimur ki nanny thi na (This is Taimur's nanny right)?” wrote one person on Instagram, while another said, “Nanny… Taimur.” The nanny in the video is quite famous thanks to paparazzi videos and was often seen accompanying Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur whenever he stepped out.

Ram Charan in Mumbai

Ram has been frequenting Mumbai lately, making fans curious if he is meeting producers and directors in Bollywood. However, his team tells HT that he’s there on personal work. “Ram has not said yes to a Bollywood project yet and is in Mumbai on personal work. Upasana and Klin decided to join him there for the next few days,” says a member of his team.

Upcoming work

Since the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, all eyes have been on Ram’s upcoming work. He is currently shooting for a film called Game Changer with director Shankar. The film will be released in all south Indian languages and Hindi. Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra and others also star in the project that will hit screens next year.

