Varun Tej has the sweetest birthday wish for his 'baby' Lavanya Tripathi: Thank you for being you

It’s Lavanya Tripathi’s birthday and the Mega family had special wishes for her. Her husband Varun Tej, sister-in-law Niharika Konidela and cousin Sai Dharam Tej took to social media to share beautiful memories from Varun and Lavanya's wedding and penned sweet notes for her. Wishes have been pouring in for the actor on social media from her fans also. (Also Read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi head to Europe for honeymoon: Know details of their first vacation after marriage) Varun Tej shared sweet pictures with Lavanya on her birthday(Instagram)

‘You brighten up my world’

On Friday. Varun shared pictures of Lavanya clicked at their wedding, along with some candids he clicked on their vacations. He wrote, “Happy birthday baby! Thank you for being you and brightening up my world. Love you.” In the pictures, Varun and Lavanya can be seen all smiles as they indulge in PDA.

‘The world is better with you in it’

Varun’s sister, actor Niharika shared a sweet picture of herself kissing Lavanya on the forehead at the wedding. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the bestest ever! May you attract peace, love, happiness and shower us with more jokes of yours. The world is a better place with you in it! Come back soon. Love you vadina!”

‘Always stay happy’

Sai shared a hilarious picture where Lavanya can be seen laughing away while Sai looks at her confused and Varun gives her the side eye. “Ayyyyeeee kaun hain re tuuuuuuuuu. Oooohhhhh aaaapppp okay okay. Happy happiest birthday @itsmelavanya. Ps:- Nuvvu challaga undu, Ma @varunkonidela7 babuni challaga unchu. (Who are you? Oh, it’s you! Happy birthday Lavanya. Stay happy and keep Varun happy)” he wrote, sharing the picture.

Varun-Lavanya wedding

Varun and Lavanya first worked together in the 2017 film Mister. The two have been dating since then, even working together in the 2018 film Antariksham 9000 kmph. The couple got engaged in Hyderabad in the presence of loved ones in June and tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Italy in November. They recently went to Finland on their honeymoon.

