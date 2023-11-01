Inside pics from Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej's mehendi night: Bride glows in pink; check out the stunning decor too

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get married on Wednesday in Tuscany, Italy. Before tying the knot, they hosted a mehendi night for their guests at the Borgo San Felice Resort. Pictures from the colourful night of celebrations have surfaced on social media. (Also read: Take a tour of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding venue in Tuscany with tariff as high as ₹1 lakh per night) Lavanya Tripathi surrounded by friends and family.

Inside Varun and Lavanya's mehendi function

A picture shows bride-to-be Lavanya dressed in a pink and yellow lehenga. She showed her henna-decorated hands to the camera as she posed with her friends. A photo also shows Varun's cousin Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy posing for photos with relatives.

The venue was decorated with large wooden lanterns, flowers, candles and potted plants. Check out more pictures here:

Guests and decor at Lavanya and Varun's mehendi night. Middle picture shows Allu and Sneha with relatives.

Allu also shared a picture with his son from Italy on Instagram. “My lil Bad Boy,” he captioned it. Earlier, videos from Lavanya and Varun's haldi ceremony had also appeared on social media. One video even showed the couple walking across a garden in yellow outfits. Before that, the couple hosted a cocktail party for their guests, including his other cousin Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's relationship

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad. Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of the Telugu film, Mister in 2017. They became friends and gradually came close to each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both are well-known faces of the Telugu film industry. Varun is a son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie Mukunda. Later, he rose to fame with Fidaa, and also acted in Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration and many more.

Lavanya is also known for his work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like Doosukeltha, Tamil films Bramman, and Happy Birthday.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON