Take a tour of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding venue in Tuscany with tariff as high as 1 lakh per night

Telugu star Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are planning Tuscan wedding for themselves. The couple will tie the knot on November 1 and now, their wedding venue has also been revealed. (Also read: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to marry in Tuscany, Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals. Check out her post) Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have reportedly chosen Borgo San Felice resort in Tuscany.

Tour the venue

A report by Telugu Cinema reveals that they have chosen the beautiful Borgo San Felice Resort as the wedding venue. The quaint village of San Felice has been converted into a resort. 30 suites and 29 rooms are ‘made from the ancient houses of the village’ at the resort. Pictures of the resort reveal gorgeous villas bathes in the Tuscan sun, luxurious room, massive spreads of food and more.

The tariff goes as high as ₹1.1 lakh per night for one of the suites. The resort's description reads, “A piazza, a chapel, meandering lanes once home to a school, bakery and olive press, you can feel the history of our village. San Felice remains at the heart of the community through our winery. It will be a pleasure to share our prestigious Tuscan denominations with you in our authentic Borgo, Chianti’s only Relais & Chateaux.”

Take a tour with a video here:

Who is Varun Tej?

Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins. They are all expected to join Varun and Lavanya at their wedding in Tuscany. However, no date has been shared by the couple or family yet.

The actors got engaged on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

As per a report by Hyderabad Times, Lavanya and Varun's wedding will take place on November 1. "The wedding will take place at a picturesque villa in Italy. While the wedding will be a traditional Telugu affair, they’re finalising details for the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will have rituals that reflect Lavanya’s UP roots," a source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

