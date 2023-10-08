Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to marry in Tuscany, Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals. Check out her post

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi kicked off their wedding celebrations with a pre-wedding party in Hyderabad on Friday. Sharing pictures from the family get-together, actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela wrote in her caption that the family was ready for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The couple will reportedly marry on November 1, and will later host two wedding receptions in India. Also read: Chiranjeevi shares pics from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding celebration Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement in June this year.

Upasana's post for Varun and Lavanya

Sharing a picture of the party decor and also a group photo with Varun and Lavanya, as well as Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela wrote on Instagram, “La familia (The family)...Tuscany here we come…@varunkonidela7 and @itsmelavanya (Wedding ring and infinity emojis). Thank you @decorbydinaz and @canvas.artcafe for the amazing ambiance and indulgent food.”

Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins. They are all expected to join Varun and Lavanya at their wedding in Tuscany. However, no date has been shared by the couple or family yet.

Earlier on Saturday, Chiranjeevi had also shared pictures from Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding bash. The actors got engaged on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

Lavanya and Varun's wedding

As per a recent report by Hyderabad Times, Lavanya and Varun's wedding will take place on November 1. "The wedding will take place at a picturesque villa in Italy. While the wedding will be a traditional Telugu affair, they’re finalising details for the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will have rituals that reflect Lavanya’s UP roots," a source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

Couple could host two receptions in India

After the wedding in Italy, Lavanya and Varun are reportedly planning to have two receptions – one in Hyderabad and another in Dehradun. The Hyderabad Times source added, “The wedding will be intimate, much like their engagement. So, the reception in Hyderabad will be for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. The reception in Dehradun will be more for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON