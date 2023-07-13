Step inside Ram Charan, Upasana's baby nursery with white decor, forest-inspired wallpaper, toys from around the world

Last month, actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela announced that they have named their newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Even since Upasana gave birth on June 20, she has been documenting her life as a new mom. On Thursday, she took to Instagram Reels to share a glimpse inside the brand new nursery for little Klin Kaara, and it is all kinds of cute. It is also filled with thoughtful touches. Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana on cloud nine after baby's birth, shares glimpse of 'darling' daughter's grand naming ceremony Ram Charan and Upasana with Klin Kaara (left); a glimpse at the cute new nursery.

Inside Klin Kaara's nursery

Like Upasana's grey and white birthing suite at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, Klin Kaara's nursery at Upasana’s mom’s home, has a similar colour theme. It has soft toys collected by Upasana and Ram Charan from their travels around the world as well as a custom wallpaper inspired by their love for the forest. Upasana's nursery has a sense of luxury, but also of serenity.

In a video, which was also shared by Architectural Digest India, Upasana said that the room was curated with things that mattered to her and Ram, even the stuff toys – baby sheep, penguin, rabbit, elephant and more – were from their travels.

She said the wallpaper was especially reflective of her and Ram's personalities. It featured forest-inspired motifs – from deer and elephants to coconut trees and flowers. The nursery also featured white sofas, curtains and carpet with touches of blush and grey. A yellow and peach bunting added a pop of colour to the neutral-toned nursery.

Upasana on custom wallpaper with playful animals

Ram Charan and Upasana's love for wildlife was showcased in a designer wallpaper, which depicts a forest. “We both love wildlife, and my foundation works with the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, one of the largest tiger reserves in India, so the custom print has included playful animals from the region. We feel deeply for elephants and we see them frolicking in the wall print and feel their joy. The trees depicted are local state trees laden with fruit, the background has gods in vaahans showering jasmine flowers representing abundance and blessings. It is this beautiful natural world that we wanted our baby to see,” Upasana told Architectural Digest India.

A beautiful and calm nursery

Pavitra Rajaram, who was roped in to design the nursery, said in the same interview that Upasana chose a palette of whites, greys, pinks and browns for the nursery to create a feeling of openness.

She said, “A sense of a beautiful, calm, open space and we interpreted serenity in this way as the nursery is set in a beautiful farm. The idea was also to let the nature flow into the baby's space as well. So that the bird song that the baby hears outside is reflected inside with the beautiful birds in the wallpaper and the whimsical nature of the magical forest that we used to create the wallpaper."

Ram Charan and Upasana went for a serene vibe for the nursery.

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby announcement

Ram and Upasana married on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed their first child together on June 20.

Upasana had shared a photo with her daughter and Ram on Instagram later and thanked fans for their love and blessings. Her post read, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings...”

