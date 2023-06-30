Chiranjeevi reveals Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl name as Klin Kaara; here's what it means

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to finally announce the name of his granddaughter as Klin Kaara Konidela. Ram Charan and Upasana recently welcomed their baby girl and held a grand naming ceremony in Hyderabad. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the parents informed fans that the name of their child is inspired by the Hindu text Lalita Sahasranama. Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana on cloud nine after baby's birth, shares glimpse of 'darling' daughter's grand naming ceremony Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl is named as Klin Kara.

Chiranjeevi announces granddaughter's name

Chiranjeevi shared a photo of the family from the naming ceremony. Without revealing the face of the little one, he wrote, “And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela'.” He further explained, “Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. ‘Klin Kaara’ represents an Embodiment of Nature.. Encapsulates the supreme power of divine Mother ‘Shakthi’.. and has a powerful ring and vibration to it.”

“All of us are sure the little one, the little princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality.. as she grows up.. Enchanted,” he ended his post. On the other hand, new parents Ram Charan and Upasana also shared the same post. She added, “A big big hug to our daughters grandparents.” They shared even more family photos from the event where all of them turned up in matching traditional wear.

Ram Charan and Upasana

Another note, shared by the family, read, “With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess-Brahmaramba Devi. We introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. Lots of love. Surekha Chiranjeevi Shobana Anil.”

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the family from all quarters. One fan wrote, “Their happiness is priceless.” “So beautiful name,” added another one. Someone also linked the baby's name to Ram Charan's blockbuster film and commented, “It's like RRR.”

Ram Charan and Upasana's first child

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her first pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed their first child on June 20. Upasana shared a photo with her daughter and Ram on Instagram later and thanked fans for their love and blessings. Her post read, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings...”

