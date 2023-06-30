Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan's wife Upasana on cloud nine after baby's birth, shares glimpse of 'darling' daughter's grand naming ceremony

Ram Charan's wife Upasana on cloud nine after baby's birth, shares glimpse of 'darling' daughter's grand naming ceremony

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 30, 2023 11:35 AM IST

Ram Charan's wife Upasana has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside their daughter's naming ceremony and the preparations underway in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their baby girl ‘mega princess’ on June 20. Since Upasana gave birth to their first child together after more than a decade of marriage, every move by the new family-of-three has been making news. Ram and Upasana have already chosen the name for their baby girl. On Friday, Upasana gave a glimpse inside the preparations for their daughter's naming ceremony, which will be taking place on June 30 in Hyderabad. Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana share first pic with baby, thank fans for love and blessings

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter will have her naming ceremony on June 30.
Upasana Konidela shared some BTS videos on Instagram Stories.
Inside Ram-Upasana's baby's naming ceremony

The naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl will take place on Friday. Upasana shared videos on Instagram Stories that showed the preparations underway.

From a beautiful backdrop decorated with green leaves and white flowers to a tree-like structure created in the middle of a courtyard and the adjoining buffet tables, Upasana's videos gave a behind-the-scenes peek inside the lavish ceremony.

She wrote along with one of the videos, "BTS (behind-the-scenes)… our darling daughter's naming ceremony." A team of decorators and event planners could be seen giving last-minute touches to the decorations before the ceremony begins. The entire family, including Ram's father Chiranjeevi is expected to attend the function.

More about the naming ceremony

The naming ceremony will happen at Upasana's mother's house, as per a Pinkvilla report, as the baby's cradle ceremony or naming ceremony traditionally takes place at the grandmother's house.

As per latest reports after being discharged from the hospital recently, Upasana and her baby girl moved to Upasana’s mother’s home in Moinabad in Telangana.

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby announcement

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed their first child on June 20.

Confirming the news, a medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital had read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

Days later, Upasana shared a sweet picture with her newborn daughter and Ram on Instagram and thanked fans for their love and blessings. Upasana wrote in the caption, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings...”

Saturday, July 01, 2023
