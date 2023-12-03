Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi head to Europe for honeymoon: Know details of their first vacation after marriage

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have taken a break from work and have left for their first vacation post their wedding in November. “Travel on!” wrote Varun and Lavanya, sharing a picture of themselves heading on their honeymoon. Dressed in casuals with their sunglasses on, the couple was all smiles in the picture which is seemingly taken at an airport. (Also Read: Varun Tej to sport four different looks in his upcoming film Matka; film to be set between the 1950s and 80s) Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi head on a vacay(Instagram)

Europe sojourn

While the couple did not reveal the location, sources state that Varun and Lavanya are currently in Finland for their honeymoon. They flew out of Hyderabad on Saturday and will holiday there for a week or so. His cousin Ram Charan and wife Upasana also vacationed in the snowy locales of Finland in 2022. Ram had also shared throwback pictures on his social media back then, writing that he missed the mountains.

An Italian wedding

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in November after dating for years. The couple got married in Italy in the presence of their loved ones and family. They got hitched at a picturesque villa with actor Nithiin and others in attendance. Three days post the wedding, they returned to Hyderabad to throw a star-studded reception that saw numerous Tollywood actors and celebs in attendance. They also held a reception in Dehradun for Lavanya’s family and friends.

Back to work

Varun got back to work post wedding festivities. He wrapped up shooting for Operation Valentine, in which he plays an IAF officer. The film was supposed to hit screens on December 8 but release has been postponed to next year. Post returning from his honeymoon, he will join the shooting of Karuna Kumar’s Matka. Lavanya is shooting for a web-series, the title is yet to be revealed. Varun was last seen in Gandheevadhari Arjuna and Lavanya was seen in Happy Birthday. Both films received lukewarm response at the box office.

