Varun Tej to sport four different looks in his upcoming film Matka; film to be set between the 1950s and 80s

After tying the knot with Lavanya Tripathi in a dreamy wedding in Italy earlier this month, Varun Tej will be back to work soon. He will commence shooting for Karuna Kumar’s Matka in December, with Meenakshi Chowdary and Nora Fatehi as his co-stars. The team is currently busy wrapping up pre-production so the actors can get on-sets seamlessly for the shoot. (Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej pulls Varun Tej’s leg for getting married to Lavanya Tripathi) Varun Tej's next film is based on true incidents(Instagram)

Sets being erected

Huge sets are being erected to recreate the milieu from the 50s to 80s, given that the story takes place between 1958-1982. Matka is based on a real incident that rocked the nation. The film will be set in Vizag. A set depicting Vizag in the 50s is being erected in Hyderabad currently.

Varun to be seen in four avatars

Varun will be seen in four different looks for the film that spans 24 years. He will undergo a complete makeover and will be seen in a whole new avatar. Apart from Varun, Nora and Meenakshi, the film will also see Naveen Chandra and Kannada Kishore in key roles.

A stellar crew

GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the music for the film, while Karthika Srinivas R takes up editing, Ashish Teja the production design and Suresh the art direction. Four fight masters have been roped in for the action sequences. Matka will hit screens not just in Telugu, but also Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Varun’s upcoming projects

Apart from Matka, Varun has given his nod to star in Operation Valentine, which will mark his Hindi debut. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh and co-starring Manushi Chhillar, the film will see Varun play an Indian Air Force officer. Shooting for the film was wrapped up before his wedding, in October. His last film Gandeevadhari Arjuna saw him play an ex-RAW operative. The film received lukewarm reviews from critics and audience both.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.