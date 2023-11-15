Inside Lilly Singh's lavish Diwali party in LA with Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Mindy Kaling. See pics

TV and YouTube personality Lilly Singh hosted her annual Diwali celebration in Los Angeles over the weekend, welcoming guests including Terry Crews, Jay Sean, Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Mindy Kaling, Ruby Rose, Tan France, Victoria Justice and Tesher. Lilly, who sparkled in an ethnic outfit by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a bunch of pictures and a video from her Diwali party. Also read: Priyanka Chopra wears lehenga, Nick Jonas rocks kurta pajama as they attend Diwali bash Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa at Lilly Singh's Diwali party.

Lilly Singh's Diwali video

Actors Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever were seen on the dance floor in the video posted by Lilly. Hollywood actor Ruby Rose also danced her heart out at the Diwali bash.

Sharing a glimpse of her Diwali party, Lilly wrote in the caption of her Instagram Reels, “Love and Light 2023… for the culture. It was a privilege to host a community filled with people who exude love and light. Because we need that more than ever. There are so many talented people who help bring my vision to life.”

Party decor and vibe

The party featured white decor with lots of string lights. Aerial dancers were also spotted. The food included Asian and Indian dishes as well as seafood and lots of desserts. "You all see that beautiful cake? That’s just how @somethingmeetha rolls. At the end of the party, there wasn’t a SINGLE dessert left because people devoured them," Lilly wrote in her caption.

She also wrote, “After the party, so many people texted me saying “your family and friends are so warm and welcoming,” and that makes me really proud. I’ve been to one too many events in my life where I walked in and immediately felt awkward. I felt this pressure to put on an act and find acceptance. That’s the opposite of what I want this annual event to be. Whether this is your 30th Diwali, or your first, this party will always be about unity, warmth and inclusion. That good, good energy is mandatory. Grateful for these moments. This is love.”

Diwali party pics

Lilly also posed with actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who was dressed in a green ethnic outfit, at the Diwali party. "Finally met my girl," she wrote as she posted their picture on Instagram Stories. Further sharing photos of herself with some of her celebrity guests, such as Mindy Kaling, Guru Randhawa and many others, Lilly wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "Hannjiiiiii. Some of my favourite moments from Love And Light 2023."

She added in her caption, "I have zero pictures from the event on my phone. In fact, I don’t think I saw many people on their phone, period. Community anywhere is important, but I find more and more we’re only experiencing it online. In fact, we only measure moments, behaviour and worth by what’s online these days. These pictures hold memories that a caption or IG (Instagram) post will never do justice to… and I love that."

