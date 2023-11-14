Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi glow in red and black combo for another ‘amazing’ Diwali bash

This Diwali is extra special for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi as it is their first time celebrating together as a married couple. Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in Italy earlier this month and have now been sharing photos from their Diwali festivities on social media. (Also read: Newlyweds Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi look beautiful as they celebrate first Diwali together at home. See pics) Lavanya Tripathi shared a bunch of pictures of herself and Varun Tej as they decked up for a party.

Classic red and black combo

On Monday, both of them showed off beautiful ethnic outfits that they wore to a Diwali party. Lavanya wore a red lehenga in Banarasi fabric and paired it with her mangalsutra. Varun wore a black and silver kurta, very much channeling Shah Rukh Khan from Yeh Ladki Hai Allah song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Lavanya shared the pictures with the caption, “I hope your Diwali was as amazing as ours.” With another set of pictures she wrote, “Diwali ka pataka kinda vibe.”

Fans' reactions

The actors were showered with compliments from fans and friends. Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Cutiesss.” A fan wrote, “So handsome. So elegant. Just looking a wow.” A fan also loved how Lavanya wore her mangalsutra. “She is giving respect to mangalsutra because very rare celebrities are giving respect to this. very happy,” wrote one. “Love you... your kindness, your sweet smile, your cute acting, and many more,” commented another.

Varun and Lavanya's wedding

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot recently in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple shared pictures from their wedding day. The actors looked adorable as they posed together. Varun wrote in the caption, "My Lav!" Lavanya looked gorgeous in the pictures. She was dressed in a red silk bridal saree from Kanjeevaram, a red top with matching embroidery, and a thickly bordered tissue silk veil. The bride chose a sleek gajra hairdo and kohled eyes on her wedding day.

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar will be seen in the movie titled Operation Valentine. The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023. Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, Operation Valentine marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot.

