Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Meet latest celebrity bride and former Miss Uttarakhand

Ever since her wedding photos surfaced online, actor Lavanya Tripathi has been trending on X (formerly Twitter). Lavanya and Telugu actor Varun Tej married in Italy's Tuscany on Wednesday, and pictures from their dream wedding ceremony featuring Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi are grabbing attention. Lavanya, who grew up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and also did her schooling from there, wore a red saree for her wedding. But how much do you know about her life and career? Also read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi look regal in first pics from grand wedding in Italy Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi married in Italy.

Lavanya won Miss Uttarakhand 2006

Lavanya Tripathi was born in December 1990. As per a recent report by India.com, Lavanya Tripathi is from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. She reportedly moved to Mumbai for her graduation; she started modelling after she graduated in economics from Rishi Dayaram National College. In 2006, Lavanya was crowned Miss Uttarakhand.

As per a report by The Times of India, Lavanya's father is a lawyer and her mother is a retired teacher. She has two elder siblings, one brother and a sister. Lavanya completed her schooling from Marshall School, Dehradun before she moved to Mumbai.

Lavanya Tripathi works mostly in Telugu films.

Acting career

Lavanya Tripathi is known primarily for her work in Telugu films. She made her film debut with Andala Rakshasi (2012). For Andala Rakshasi, Lavanya won CineMAA Award for Best Female Debut. However, Lavanya worked in TV before films. She made her acting debut with the Hindi television show Pyaar Ka Bandhan (2009).

Lavanya is a recipient of several awards

Some of her early Telugu films were Doosukeltha (2013) and Bramman (2014). Lavanya then received praise for her performances in Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015) and Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016). Her other notable films include Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), for which she received SIIMA Award for Best Actress Telugu nomination, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Arjun Suravaram (2019) and A1 Express (2021).

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement in June this year.

How Lavanya met Varun

It was on the sets of Mister (2017) that Lavanya and Varun Tej started dating. In 2018, they also starred together in Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Varun, who is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and cousin of actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav, and Lavanya made their relationship official in June this year. The couple got engaged on June 9 in Hyderabad.

