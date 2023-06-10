Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi share romantic pics from engagement; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sania Mirza congratulate them

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday. The couple shared the first pictures from the engagement on Instagram at midnight. Both of them are seen showing off their rings in the candid pictures. While Varun wore a white kurta pyjama, Lavanya wore a light green saree. She paired it with traditional jewellery and had her hair tied in a loose bun. Also read: How Niharika Konidela reacted to wedding rumours of brother Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are engaged now.

Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote on Instagram, "Found my Lav." Lavanya shared the same pictures with the caption: “2016 (infinity sign) (heart emoji) Found my forever! @varunkonidela7.”

Fans, family and friends react to couple's pictures

Commenting on Varun's post, Lakshmi Rai wrote, “Congrats you two. Here’s wishing you a lifetime of happiness.” Ruhani Sharma wrote, “How adorable congratulations.” Sundeep Kishan and Suniel Shetty also dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Niharika Konidela dropped hearts and nazar amulets in reaction to the post.

Lavanya's post was also showered with several congratulatory comments. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, tennis champ Saina Nehwal wrote “congratulations”. Jaiswal Pragya wrote, “Many congratulations you guys.” Avantika Mohan commented, “Finally, we have this official. I love you Lavanya, this has filled my heart with joy.”

Varun Tej's new film

Days before the engagement, Varun Tej announced the release date of his upcoming Telugu action film, Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Sharing a poster in which he is seen decked up in a black suit with a gun in his hand, sitting calmly on a railing while bomb blasts are seen behind him in the background. He captioned the poster, “The calm before the storm. Locked & loaded for 25th August! See you all in theatres soon. #GandeevadhariArjuna.”

It has been directed by Parveen Sattaru and is tipped to be a spy thriller. The film has been mostly shot in foreign locations. It will hit theatres on August 25. He will reportedly begin the promotions for the film now.

Varun and Lavanya's other projects

Varun also has an upcoming aerial action thriller opposite Manushi Chillar. Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Lavanya recently made her OTT debut with the Telugu series Puli Meka, which saw her in the role of a cop.

