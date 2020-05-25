e-paper
Lavanya Tripathi says she will try to avoid intimate scenes in post Covid-19 era

Talking about shooting for films in the post-Covid-19 era, actor Lavanya Tripathi said she will do whatever it takes to keep myself and my staff safe.

regional-movies Updated: May 25, 2020 15:50 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lavanya Tripathi will now be seen in A1 Express.
Lavanya Tripathi will now be seen in A1 Express.
         

Actor Lavanya Tripathi, who predominantly works in Telugu industry, has said she will try and avoid intimate scenes as much as possible in post Covid-19 era. In her interview to Deccan Chronicle, she has opened up about the changes that will be brought upon working in a film set once things return to normalcy.

“There are a few apprehensions, but top priority will be given for safety measures on the sets. I will do whatever it takes to keep myself and my staff safe. It will be a completely different experience shooting for the film in the post-lockdown scenario, but we have to follow the guidelines of the government,” she said, and added that she will try and avoid intimate scenes.

“I will try to avoid those scenes as much as I can,” said Lavanya, who was last seen on screen in Telugu film Arjun Suravaram.

Lavanya, who made her acting debut with SS Rajamouli produced 2012 Telugu film Andala Rakshasi, was recently shooting for Telugu film, A1 Express, co-starring Sundeep Kishan.

In Telugu, she also has Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, a dark comedy directed by Koushik Pegallapati for Geetha Arts in the pipeline. RX 100 actor Kartikeya plays a quirky character in this one and Lavanya’s role is yet to be revealed as of now.

Meanwhile, she recently signed a yet-untitled Tamil cop thriller opposite Atharvaa. Apparently, Lavanya is thrilled about this project since it’s not only a promising actio thriller but also gives her an opportunity to find a special place in Tamil industry where she’s making a strong impression. Directed by newcomer Ravindra Madhava, this film will release later this year.

