'Pralhad Joshi's only qualification is RSS background': Congress slams govt's education minister pick

Hours after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following a month of student protests, the Centre appointed Pralhad Joshi as the new education minister. With Joshi now taking charge of the ministry, several Congress MPs have criticised the government, citing the new education minister's link to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). With Joshi now taking charge of the ministry, several Congress MPs have criticised the government, citing the new education minister's link to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). (PTI/ANI)

In the latest criticism, Congress MP Manichkam Tagore slammed the Centre for appointing Joshi, adding that the minister's only qualification is his RSS background.

"Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's only qualification, according to him, is that he comes from an RSS background. He has the support of the RSS, and the RSS wants to control the education system...It is very clear that the background of Mr Pralhad Joshi, at this sensitive time of transition following the resignation of an Education Minister forced by the country to resign, has come under scrutiny. Pradhan had to step down, and the position should have gone to a person with an impeccable track record," said Tagore.

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'Defender of rapists' Meanwhile, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have cited Joshi's support for the Bilkis Bano rapists in their criticism of the appointment.

"The prime minister appointed a new education minister, a person who expressed consent and even happiness over the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman," she said.

While the Wayanad MP's comments sparked another storm in the Parliament, with Joshi himself calling for her expulsion, Gandhi stood by her statement and cited a video in which the BJP leader is seen backing the convicts.

Priyanka added that Joshi's appointment sends the wrong message, especially as the BJP is drawing attention to women's rights and women's reservation in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi also stated that there was nothing "unparliamentary" about her comments on Joshi.

"It was simply the truth. If they want to punish me for speaking the truth, well, I will speak the truth. You have seen that there are videos, and it is not just this instance. Who inducted the man into the BJP who was involved in the Mangalore pub assault on women? Pralhad Joshi did. He was expelled five hours later or whenever it was, but there is a photograph of him being inducted. It is not just a single incident, but it reflects his attitude towards women," she told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has also slammed Joshi's appointment, referring to the minister as a "defender of rapists."

"After all these young people were protesting about the education system, the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the filthiest kind of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection," The Raebareli MP told reporters.

The Lok Sabha leader of opposition also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he could have chosen anyone else from the cabinet, but chose "a person who protects rapists."

(With inputs from agencies)