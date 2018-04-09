Aditi Rao Hydari, Lavanya Tripathi to work with Varun Tej in a sci-fi film

The Varun Tej-director Sankalp Reddy space drama has new additions to its star cast. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to join the team. The makers on Monday officially announced via a statement that Aditi and Lavanya have been signed as the leading ladies.

Varun, whose work in the recently released Tholi Prema, has come up for much praise, will be seen in the role of an astronaut. Meanwhile, Sankalp is the man behind the critically-acclaimed submarine-based war film Ghazi, which starred Rana Daggubati.

Having recently signed her maiden Telugu film Sammohanam, this will be Aditi’s second outing in the language.

It has also been confirmed that the film will go on the floors from April-end and the makers are planning for year-end release. According to producer Y Rajeev Reddy, the team, alongwith Varun and Sankalp, will head to Kazakhstan for month-long training in zero gravity conditions soon.

Originally planned to be shot in the US, the film will now be shot in Georgia where special sets and rigs will be built. The team will rope in stunts men from Hollywood to shoot the action sequences. Before the team leaves to Kazakhstan for training, the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised. Apparently, it’s said to be a story of four astronauts on a mission and Sankalp is busy scouting actors for other key roles in the film.

National award-winning director Krish, who is currently helming Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, will be co-producing the film with Rajeev and his partner. Gnana Sekhar, who worked on Balakrishna’s Gauthamiputra Satakarni, has been roped in to crank the camera.

