Sanjay Raut claims closure of over 2,000 schools in Maharashtra, blames Shinde govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a systemic failure in the state's education sector and widespread corruption within the department. "2,000 govt schools have shut down in Maharashtra. This reveals how serious this government is about a crucial subject like education," he said. (File Photo/ ANI)

Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that over 2,000 government schools have been shut down in Maharashtra, which he described as a blow to the state's historical legacy as a leader in education.

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) moves Supreme Court against Speaker’s nod to merger of six MPs with Shinde camp

"2,000 government schools have shut down in Maharashtra. This reveals just how serious this government--whether in Maharashtra or anywhere else in the country where the BJP is in power--is about a crucial subject like education," Raut said.

Hitting out at the functioning of the state administration, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged that the Education Department has become a hub for bribery.

"Maharashtra has historically been a leading state in education, yet today 2,000 schools are closed... such is the situation in Maharashtra. In the state's Education Department, not a single file, whether related to school recognition or any other matter, moves forward without the exchange of money," he alleged.

Raut further claimed that a "scam worth crores" is unfolding directly under the Chief Minister's watch and raised concerns over the frequency of paper leaks in the state.

"A scam worth crores is unfolding in the Education Department right under the Chief Minister's nose... exam papers are being leaked in Maharashtra every single day," he said.

Directly linking the ruling BJP to the recent NEET-UG irregularities that have sparked nationwide protests, Raut alleged that the key players in the controversy have political affiliations.

Read More | 10 years' jail, ₹50 lakh fine, two-month probes: How 2026 bill will rewrite the anti-paper leak law

"More than half of those responsible for the NEET irregularities hail from Pune, Latur, and other parts of Maharashtra, and all of them are BJP workers," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed.