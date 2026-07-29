Uproar in Delhi University's St Stephen's over 'no shorts' order as new session starts

A circular by Delhi University's St. Stephen’s College prohibiting students from wearing shorts on some parts of the campus sparked massive protests on Tuesday, with several students defying the order on the first day of the new academic session. St Stephen's students termed the directive “moral policing” and described it as an “intrusion into their choice of clothing”. (HT File Photo)

According to The Times of India, the students termed the directive “moral policing” and described it as an “intrusion into their choice of clothing”. Some students and faculty members claimed the institute was already discouraging wearing shorts for several years, but said it was the first time a formal order was issued enforcing it.

In its circular dated July 26, which HT has seen, college principal Professor Susan Elias prohibited wearing shorts by students across classrooms, tutorials, laboratories, the chapel, the assembly hall, the libraries and the dining hall.

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“All junior members are required to strictly adhere to the campus regulations,” it said.

A third-year student told The Times of India that the practice of wearing shorts, particularly in the dining area and around the principal’s office, was discouraged earlier as well.

“There are certain practices that get passed on here as part of the college’s tradition. This is one of them,” the student said on condition of anonymity.

Another student explained how the practice caused inconvenience on the campus. “Students returning from sports practice have at times been denied entry into the mess because they were wearing shorts,” the student told the newspaper, refusing to be identified.

The report also said that the college rulebook directs students to be “decently dressed” on the campus, but does not mention any prohibition on wearing shorts.

Besides prohibiting wearing shorts, the college authorities informed students that the entire campus is a designated smoke-free zone. “Any violation of this rule will result in strict disciplinary action,” the circular said.

It also said that students must carry their valid college id cards at all times and must present the same before entering the dining halls for meals. “Please maintain campus cleanliness by using the provided litter or trash bins,” it added.

Delhi University on Tuesday welcomed the new batch of undergraduate students for the 2026–27 academic session.

“We welcome all first-year students to the University of Delhi. We wish you the very best as you step into this new life, the college life. May these years build a strong foundation for your future, and may you shine as you contribute to building the nation,” the university said in a post on X.

As the new students arrived, student organisations such as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) set up banners and stalls to invite memberships.