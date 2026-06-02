Elias takes charge as St Stephen’s College principal

Despite objections from the Delhi University, Susan Elias took charge as the principal of St Stephen’s College on Monday as scheduled, making history as its first woman to hold the post in the institution’s 145-year history. An official ceremony could take place on June 3, students and teachers said on condition of anonymity, though this has yet to receive official confirmation. DU registrar Vikas Gupta confirmed the development but added that the university does not “recognise” her as the principal of St Stephen’s.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta confirmed the development but added that the university does not “recognise” her as the principal of St Stephen’s.

“We have learnt that she has assumed charge today. However, the appointment is in clear violation of UGC norms. We have raised the issue with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and have also sought an explanation from the college,” said Gupta. “We hope the UGC and the Ministry of Education will intervene in the matter; otherwise, we may be compelled to seek legal recourse.”

Earlier, DU also did not recognise John Varghese’s second term as the college principal, saying it was in “violation of the UGC’s guidelines.” The matter is sub judice in the Delhi High Court. Varghese’s second term began in 2021 and ended on February 28, 2026.

The tussle began soon after the college announced Elias’s appointment as its 14th principal on 12 May. She succeeded Professor John Varghese whose two terms as principal ended on February 28 this year. She would take charge on June 1, the college had said.

Two days later, the university wrote to St Stephen’s governing body chairperson, Paul Swarup, and the UGC alleging that the selection committee formed by the college to appoint Elias did not include expert members nominated by the vice-chancellor, as mandated under the 2018 UGC regulations.

Elias and Swarup did not respond to HT’s requests for comment. The college’s public information officer Dr Chinkhanlun Guite declined to comment on the development.

On Monday, while the college’s official website had not been updated to reflect this development till the time of going to print, several teachers and students told HT on condition of anonymity that she had stepped into the position.

“Yesterday, Professor Varghese shared a farewell message in the WhatsApp group for faculty members. There has been no official ceremony marking her appointment, but she has assumed charge,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

Another teacher said that a “church and oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place on June 3”.

“With the change in leadership coinciding with the examination period, administrative processes have been moving rather slowly,” said a third-year student, adding that they had informally heard that the oath-taking ceremony was likely to be on Wednesday.

Elias completed her school at the Good Shepherd Higher Secondary School in Chennai, following which she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering. She then received a Master’s in multimedia technology and her doctorate in multimedia communications.

In the first decade of her career, she focused on becoming an effective teacher. The next ten years were devoted to establishing herself as a strong researcher, and in the following decade, she concentrated on developing and honing her leadership skills, Elias had told HT at the time of her appointment.