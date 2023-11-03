Lavanya Tripathi's breathtaking bridal entry, Varun Tej's fun baraat and more intimate pics from wedding in Italy

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding album is one for the books. Fresh pictures shared by the newlyweds' official wedding photographer give a glimpse of the couple's extravagant nuptials. Varun and Lavanya Tripathi married at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy. Dreamy new pictures show the rituals on their wedding day – from a cute picture of Lavanya and her bride squad before she went to marry Varun to the couple's after-wedding rituals and countless laughs shared in between. Also read: Allu Arjun and family, Niharika Konidela pose with newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at dreamy wedding in Italy Inside pics from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's extravagant wedding in Tuscany are here.

Wedding photographers' heartfelt note

Sharing Varun and Lavanya's wedding pictures on Instagram, House On The Clouds, who were also the official photographers at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha and many other celebrity weddings, wrote, "Lavanya and Varun, thank you so much for being ever so smiling and just being YOU. It truly made us feel like friends."

The caption further read, “We are super happy and thankful to both Konidela and Tripathi families for making us feel at home. The love and warmth we received from each one was truly heartwarming. Couldn’t have asked for more… Wishing both of you all the happiness, smiles and more laughter for the years to come.”

Varun and Lavanya's wedding album

While some photos were earlier shared by Varun and Lavanya as they announced their wedding with a sweet Instagram post, many of the pictures were new and gave a glimpse of the rituals and memorable moments from the wedding day. One of the pictures showed Varun and Lavanya's feet adored with alta and mehendi. There were also photos of Varun's baraat. The actor arrived for the wedding in a vintage car.

But what really caught attention were pictures of the bride. One candid photo showed Lavanya looking down from a window of the beautiful venue, seemingly checking out the baraat. There was another stunning shot of her dressed in her bridal saree and a long red veil as she walked with her bride squad towards the wedding mandap. The bridesmaids were all dressed in cream and golden ethnic looks. Varun and Lavanya also posed for some romantic pictures, including one of them walking away after their wedding.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married according to Hindu customs.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi married on Wednesday according to Hindu customs at the ceremony. Earlier, Telugu actor and producer Naga Babu Konidela, also known as Nagendra Babu, shared a picture from his son's wedding. Varun is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are his cousins. They all joined Varun and Lavanya at the wedding in Tuscany. Chiranjeevi also shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) from the wedding as he congratulated the newlyweds.

