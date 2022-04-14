Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor arrive for Bollywood's 'last big wedding'
Live

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor arrive for Bollywood's 'last big wedding'

  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: The last star couple of Bollywood is all set to tie the knot on Thursday at Ranbir's home, Vastu.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor arrives at the venue.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor arrives at the venue.
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 10:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
OPEN APP

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married on Thursday. As announced by his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the wedding will be at his house, Vastu, in Mumbai. Check out all the live updates from the wedding:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 14, 2022 10:03 AM IST

    Riddhima Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor reveal their mehendi

    Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his cousin Karisma Kapoor showed their mehendi designs to their fans on Instagram. Check out their posts here.

  • Apr 14, 2022 09:45 AM IST

    Alia Ranbir wedding: Fresh pics of ladke and ladkiwale

    Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt spotted in their cars outside the venue.

  • Apr 14, 2022 09:41 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes

    Amitabh Bachchan, who is also a part of Brahmastra, took to Instagram to share wishes for Alia and Ranbir. “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra.”

  • Apr 14, 2022 09:35 AM IST

    Check out pics from mehendi

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi function was attended by their close family members. Check out their photos here.

  • Apr 14, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    Ranbir Alia wedding: Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan arrive

    Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan reached wedding venue Vastu in their car. 

  • Apr 14, 2022 09:13 AM IST

    Alia Ranbir wedding: Neetu Kapoor arrives

    Actor Neetu Kapoor arrived to Ranbir's house Vastu for the wedding celebrations with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt neetu kapoor riddhima kapoor sahni + 2 more
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter for first time, shares how she'll raise her

  • Priyanka Chopra has talked about her thought process as a new parent. The actor welcomed a baby girl with husband Nick Jonas in January. 
Priyanka Chopra during a chat with Lilly Singh.&nbsp;
Priyanka Chopra during a chat with Lilly Singh. 
Published on Apr 14, 2022 09:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu, Riddhima, Shaheen arrive

  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: The last star couple of Bollywood is all set to tie the knot on Thursday at Ranbir's home, Vastu.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor arrives at the venue.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor arrives at the venue.
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 10:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's houses decked up ahead of wedding

  • As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor prep for their wedding on April 14, their decked up houses are proof the nuptials are indeed round the corner. 
Alia Bhatt's house in Juhu decked up for her wedding.&nbsp;
Alia Bhatt's house in Juhu decked up for her wedding. 
Published on Apr 14, 2022 07:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Karisma Kapoor shares first photo after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi

  • After attending Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor shared a picture and a video on their Instagram Stories.
Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.
Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.
Published on Apr 14, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to dad Amitabh Bachchan praising Dasvi on social media

  • Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his father Amitabh Bachchan being so vocal in his praise for his new film Dasvi and why the veteran actor calls him ‘bhaiyu’ on social media.
Amitabh Bachchan has been full of praise for son Abhishek Bachchan's latest release Dasvi.
Amitabh Bachchan has been full of praise for son Abhishek Bachchan's latest release Dasvi.
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was postponed due to plagiarism case, reveals producer

  • The release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was postponed last week not to avoid any clash with KGF: Chapter 2 but because of a plagiarism case, a producer of the film has revealed.
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey.
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 10:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor shares video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after their mehendi

  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor was pictured arriving at Ranbir's Bandra flat Vastu on Wednesday for the mehendi. She later shared a video of him and Alia.
Neetu Kapoor has shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple will soon tie the knot.
Neetu Kapoor has shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple will soon tie the knot.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 10:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor confirm Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding date

  • Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the date and venue while speaking to photographers on Wednesday. They also showered Alia Bhatt with compliments.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor have confirmed the date and venue of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor have confirmed the date and venue of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Fans believe Akshay Kumar is joining Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in Vimal ad

  • A new teaser of an ad from Vimal Elaichi features Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn discussing a ‘new khiladi’ and fans are convinced it is Akshay Kumar.
A still from a video shared by Vimal, featuring Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and a third star who appears to be Akshay Kumar.
A still from a video shared by Vimal, featuring Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and a third star who appears to be Akshay Kumar.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Jassie Gill: I miss my family a little too much during Baisakhi

The actor talks recalls his childhood memories of Baisakhi; adds that he wants to do quality work in Bollywood this year
Jassie Gill recently wrapped up the shoot of his next Hindi film, Noorani Chehra, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Jassie Gill recently wrapped up the shoot of his next Hindi film, Noorani Chehra, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTitas Chowdhury
Close Story
bollywood

Darshan Kumaar: People who said The Kashmir Files divides communities, should watch it first

Actor Darshan Kumaar, who played the role of a Kashmiri Pandit in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, says the film about Kashmir exodus is not against any caste, party or community.
Actor Darshan Kumaar played the role of Krishna Pandit in The Kashmir Files.
Actor Darshan Kumaar played the role of Krishna Pandit in The Kashmir Files.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 06:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRishabh Suri
Close Story
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan: I feel bad for my parents sometimes...

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, recently seen in the film Dasvi, says his parents — Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, at times feel hesitant in expressing their opinion about his work because of how it might be misconstrued.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film is Dasvi.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film is Dasvi.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 06:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRishabh Suri
Close Story
bollywood

Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut reacts to being called ‘better than Charlize Theron’

  • Kangana Ranaut impressed YouTube critic Jaby Koey with Dhaakad teaser. He said it was better than Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde. 
Kangana Ranaut plays an assassin in Dhaakad; as did Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde.
Kangana Ranaut plays an assassin in Dhaakad; as did Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde.
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 06:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Two arrested for 2.4 crore theft at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi house

Delhi Police has arrested a nurse, who worked at Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house and her husband for stealing cash, jewellery worth 2.4 crore from the house. The valuables and cash are yet to be recovered.
Two people have been arrested for stealing cash and jewellery from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi house.
Two people have been arrested for stealing cash and jewellery from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi house.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
bollywood

Yami Gautam thanks IPS officer for praising her portrayal of a cop in Dasvi

  • Yami Gautam was praised by retired IPS officer RK Vij for her portrayal of an IPS officer in her latest release Dasvi. In the film, Yami plays a jail superintendent.
Yami Gautam plays an IPS officer in her recent release Dasvi.
Yami Gautam plays an IPS officer in her recent release Dasvi.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out