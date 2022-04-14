Inside pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor poses with Jeh, Karan Johar clicks selfie with couple

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in presence of their family and friends on Thursday, April 14. The wedding was held at Ranbir's Bandra flat Vastu. Several celebrities were in attendance as the actor couple tied the knot and shared first pictures from the wedding on Instagram, revealing that they opted for pastel shades. Meanwhile, inside pictures from the ceremony showed Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karan Johar, among other celebrities dressed in their best outfits for the function. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Watch the couple tie the knot, get married in first inside video

Karan Johar shared a selfie with Alia and Ranbir. “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of khushiyan,” h Kareena took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the wedding, that showed her posing with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, dressed in a pink kurta. She captioned the picture, "FRAMED. My Heart. My Beta.#Jeh," adding a heart emoji after each word.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

Riddhima Kapoor, sister of the groom, shared a selfie with the bride's mother Soni Razdan on Instagram Stories. Riddhima was wearing a golden lehenga with a cape, while Soni was in a pink saree. Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, wore a colourful lehenga saree for the occasion, while his niece and Riddhima's daughter Samara wore a blush pink dress.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding- Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor.

Another picture showed Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt posing with his son Rahul Bhatt, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt. Mahesh was in a white kurta, while Rahul was in a red kurta that he paired with a black jacket. Rahul also posed with sister Pooja Bhatt in a picture.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding- Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt.

Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor was seen in a sheer white saaree featuring floral patterns, which she paired with a colourful red and orange blouse. Karan Johar was also spotted at Vastu in an elaborate pink ethincwear.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding- Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated for over five years before tying the knot. After the wedding, the couple and their family sent out sweets for media gathered outside the wedding venue. The security persons and wedding planners distributed the sweets among the paparazzi, while announcing that the newlyweds will not be posing for any pictures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON