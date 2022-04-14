Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Is this pic from Alia's mehendi ceremony, here's a fact check

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot on Thursday afternoon at Ranbir's Bandra house, Vastu, pictures and videos from outside the wedding venue are flooding social media. From paparazzi to the celeb guests themselves, many are sharing pictures of the festivities and their looks. Amidst this, a picture of Alia decked up in a lehenga showing off her mehendi appeared online. However, many raised doubts if the picture was indeed from the mehendi ceremony that was conducted on April 13. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan twin in pink, Neetu wears a lehenga

The picture was posted by Instagram account Filmy Keeda, which regularly shares pictures and videos related to Bollywood. The caption claimed it was from Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony and it showed the bride--in a pastel lehenga--standing next to another woman. However, as many fans pointed out in the comments section, the picture is quite old and not from Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities.

The person standing next to Alia in the picture is mehendi artiste Veena Nagda, who had shared another picture from the same setting on her Instagram in March 2021. It was for an ad shoot for Cadbury Perk that Alia was doing and not her wedding.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding had been a subject of speculation for weeks. While Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt and half-brother Rahul Bhatt had earlier confirmed that the wedding was on April 14, they later backtracked saying it was postponed. The Kapoor family remained tight-lipped on it till a day before the wedding. After dodging questions about the wedding for several days, Neetu finally confirmed on Wednesday evening that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married at Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu on April 14. She also showered her daughter-in-law-to-be with compliments, saying, "She is the best. God bless them, really."

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they worked together on Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is scheduled for a release in September this year. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018. He later said that they were planning to get married in 2020 but the wedding was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON