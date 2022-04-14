Ranbir Alia Wedding Exclusive: Actors make singer Prateek Kuhad sign Non-Disclosure Agreement

Popular indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad performed at the mehendi ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding, which took place at Kapoor’s Mumbai residence, Vastu, on Wednesday night. Sources, who were present at the ceremony, inform us that the 32-year-old singer performed several tracks including his most popular hit Kasoor, in a set that lasted, for almost an hour. Another source close to the singer has also informed us that the Kuhad has signed a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) which prevents him from talking about his performance in the public, for some time.

“Prateek performed yesterday at Ranbir-Alia’s mehendi ceremony. It was an intimate affair, attended by the families of the soon-to-be married couple and their close friends. He performed for about 30-40 minutes, and played several of his popular songs including Kasoor, Tere Hi Hum, Yeh Pal and more,” the source tells us.

Meanwhile, choreographer Rajendra Singh aka Masterji, who was the man behind the sangeet choreography for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, during the mehendi ceremony yesterday. Songs like Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Dholida, Cutie Pie, and Tenu Leke Jawa among others, were on the playlist.

“Because this was a surprise for the bride and the groom, only the Kapoor side performed. Alia’s side didn’t. The atmosphere was so fantastic, I know the family for more than 25 years now. If you see the Insta story of me with Neetu ji, she wrote such nice things. I treat them like family, it isn’t a professional relationship,” he told us in an exclusive interview.

Ranbir and Alia will be getting married at Ranbir’s Bandra home Vastu on April 14. They started dating in 2017 when they worked together on Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, which is scheduled for a release in September this year. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018. He later said that they were planning to get married in 2020 but the wedding was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

