Exclusive! Alia Bhatt’s minimal mehendi gets R and an 8; wears a pink Manish Malhotra’s outfit

As we earlier reported actor Alia Bhatt’s mehendi took place at Vastu, Bandra on Wednesday, April 13.

Our sources reveal that Alia didn’t opt for an elaborate bridal mehendi. Instead, the actor got a minimal and simple mehendi design on her palms. “The mehendi was just tiny but well designed circles. She also got a R (Ranbir Kapoor’s initial) and 8 (Kapoor’s jersey number),” says the source. Her mehendi was done by Chembur-based Mehendi artist Jyoti Chheda.

Furthermore, we learnt that Alia wore her designer friend Manish Malhotra’s outfit for the event. As per the pastel theme of the wedding, the outfit was pink and light toned. “Alia was quite chirpy. The entire atmosphere at the Mehendi was fun, light and just like a party that lasted for almost 2-3 hours. There was singer Prateek Kuhad, who enthralled everyone with few of his hit numbers. There was other music played as well and the guests were seen grooving. In fact, Alia too danced on a song or two as she was taken to the dance floor by the guests. As reported by the media, Neetu Kapoor did get emotional thinking about Rishi ji,” an insider shares.

Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot today at Vastu on the seventh floor. Our sources maintain that a small baraat procession will take place near the vicinity at around three in the noon.