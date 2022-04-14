Ralia wedding exclusive | Rajendra Singh aka masterji: Only the Kapoors danced as surprise for Ranbir and Alia

Rajendra Singh, popularly called Masterji in the Bolywood circles, was the man behind the sangeet choreography for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

He spills the beans as he exclusively talks to us, “Maine hi choreograph kiye. The songs were Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, Dholida, Tenu Leke Main Jawaanga and Cutiepie. Because this was a surprise for the bride and the groom, only the Kapoor side performed. Alia’s side didn’t. The atmosphere was so fantastic, I know the family for more than 25 years now. If you see the Insta story of me with Neetu ji, she wrote such nice things. I treat them like family, it isn’t a professional relationship.”

Ranbir and Alia didn’t perform according to him. “Zyaada time nahi liya choreography ke liye maine. Because they are all top and busy stars in the country- Kareena, Karisma, Neetu ji, and even though she’s not from Bollywood, Reema Jain (Ranbir’s aunt), she is the best in dancing, with adaa and all. It took me four-five days,” tells us masterji, further saying the muhurat of the wedding scheduled for today is 1pm.

He isn’t going for the wedding though. “Its is a very private affair, not more than 30-35 people will be present. It is a daytime wedding. I know Ranbir before he made his debut with Saawariya, I am not emotional but happy for him. He is so handsome and talented, well mannered and down to earth. Alia is a lucky girl she found him and settled down,” he signs off.