Exclusive | Shakti Kapoor: Chintu would have gone crazy today at Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starting a new chapter of their life, actor Shakti Kapoor is happy that Ranbir has finally fulfilled the wish of his friend Rishi Kapoor, aka Chintu.

“I feel sad whenever I realise that Chintu is not here to witness the wedding. I am sure he will be happy and dancing up there, and blessing the couple. I am so glad that Ranbir has not further delayed the wedding, which Chintu wanted to see with his own eyes. But life has to go on. It is the right time for Ranbir to get married now,” Shakti tells us.

The actor continues, “Oh my god, you can’t even imagine how he would have danced today. When I close my eyes, I picture him wearing Punjabi safa, standing at the gate, laughing and being the gracious host”.

Here, Shakti recalls, “Whenever I met Rishi, he would talk about Ranbir’s wedding. Hamesha bolta that ke ‘yaar aajkal ke baache shaadi kyun nahi karte’, something which I also keep on saying. Chintu said, ‘sahi time pe baache shaadi kyun nahi karte’, and then used to get worried also, saying, ‘waqt kharab chal raha hai, shaadi chalti nahi hai’”.

“Aaj agar Chintu hota woh toh sab ko pagal kar deta. He would have been the happiest,” he adds.

Currently in Kolkata, Shakti didn’t attend the wedding, as “the family wants to keep it limited”.

“I am just happy that Chintu’s wish has been fulfilled finally. Ranbir is mentally settled finally, and. They make a lovely couple, and wish them all the happiness,” he says on a concluding note.