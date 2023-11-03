Allu Arjun and family, Niharika Konidela pose with newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at dreamy wedding in Italy

Congratulations are pouring in for newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi from all quarters. After Chiranjeevi wished his nephew and Lavanya as they 'embarked together on a new love filled journey', Varun's sister, actor Niharika Konidela, took to Instagram to share a wedding photo with a cute caption. Varun's cousin Allu Arjun's picture with the newlyweds is also out. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi married in Italy on November 1. Also read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's first official wedding pics out, fans call them ‘best couple ever’ Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding photos keep coming in.

Sneha Reddy, Niharika Konidela share wedding pics

On Thursday, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy shared a family picture with the bride and groom. In the photo, Allu Arjun and Sneha smiled as they posed with their children, daughter Arha and son Ayaan, and Varun and Lavanya. Sharing the photo on Instagram Stories, Sneha wrote 'congratulations'. Allu Arjun was dressed in a white ethnic outfit, while Sneha wore a yellow lehenga. Their kids wore matching printed ethnic looks.

Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and kids pose with the newlyweds.

Niharika Konidela also congratulated her brother and sister-in-law Lavanya Tripathi with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a photo of the trio from the wedding in Italy. Niharika held Varun and Lavanya close as the three laughed out loud in the candid photo. Her caption read, “Vadinamma occhesindi (sister-in-law has arrived)."

Chiranjeevi's pic with Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Earlier, Chiranjeevi had shared a group photo from the star-studded wedding in Tuscany, Italy. In it, newly married Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi posed with his father, actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and other family members. Also in the photo were Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Panja Vaishnav Tej.

Along with the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “And thus they embarked together on a new love-filled journey… Starry wishes for the newest star couple! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.”

Varun and Lavanya's wedding album

Soon after their wedding, the actors shared their first official wedding photos on Instagram. The two held hands and laughed in one of the candid pictures. There was also a photo of Varun and Lavanya posing together at their dreamy wedding venue.

Earlier pictures from their haldi and mehendi festivities had surfaced online. Ram Charan's wife Upasana as well as other guests also posted inside pictures of the wedding and pre-wedding functions.

Varun and Lavanya got engaged in Hyderabad in June this year. They will reportedly be hosting two wedding receptions in India – one in Hyderabad and another in Dehradun, where Lavanya grew up.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON