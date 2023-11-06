Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding reception: Chiranjeevi, Niharika Konidela, Naga Chaitanya attend Hyderabad bash

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's lavish wedding reception in Hyderabad on Sunday had many celebrities from Telugu cinema in attendance – from Varun's family, including actor-sister Niharika Konidela and parents Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela to Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh. Badminton player Saina Nehwal also attended the reception in a shimmery blue ethnic outfit. Also read: Allu Arjun and family, Niharika Konidela pose with newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at dreamy wedding in Italy Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pose with his family at the reception.

Bride and groom's reception look

Many videos and pictures giving a sneak peek inside Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's grand reception on November 5 have surfaced online. The actors had tied the knot in a destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy on November 1. The two arrived hand-in-hand at the reception on Sunday night.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi looked elegant in their reception looks. Varun opted for a black and gold ethnic look, while Lavanya decked up in a golden saree. She styled the look with a statement necklace, matching earrings and red sindoor.

Varun and Lavanya's reception guests

The reception, which was held at N Convention Center in Hyderabad, saw not only Niharika Konidela, Nagendra Babu and family posing with the newlyweds but many other celebrity guests. Naga Chaitanya turned up at the reception in a formal look. The actor wore a blue suit. Meanwhile, veteran actor Venkatesh was in a grey and black semi-formal look. Varun Tej's uncle Chiranjeevi wore a black suit for the bash.

Varun and Lavanya's wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi married on Wednesday. The wedding was attended by family and close friends and the star-studded guest list included, Chiranjeevi and others. The couple married according to Hindu customs at the ceremony, which was held at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy. Official wedding photos of the couple as well as inside photos from the various wedding functions were unveiled last week.

Varun Tej is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins. They all joined Varun and Lavanya at the wedding in Tuscany. Chiranjeevi also shared a picture on X from the wedding as he congratulated the newlyweds.

After the wedding in Italy and reception in Hyderabad, Varun and Lavanya have reportedly planned another reception in Dehradun. As per a report by Hyderabad Times in October, a source had said, “The wedding will be intimate, much like their engagement. So, the reception in Hyderabad will be for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. The reception in Dehradun will be more for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there.”

