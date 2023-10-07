Ram Charan not working with Rajkumar Hirani; taking it slow to spend time with daughter: Source

Ever since Ram Charan was spotted in Mumbai, there has been growing chatter that work brought the actor to the city, with him signing a Bollywood project with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. But a source close to both denies the buzz. Actor Ram Charan has not signed a film with Rajkumar Hirani

A report by 123Telugu claimed that Hirani has finalised Charan for his next film, with his recent trip to Mumbai adding to the buzz. He was recently spotted arriving in Mumbai barefeet and then was spotted paying his respects at the Shree Sidhivinayak Temple.

“No, Ram Charan has not signed his next Bollywood project. Charan collaborating with Hirani for his next is mere speculation. At the moment, Hirani is too occupied in completing his next film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, and we all know he as a filmmaker doesn’t rush into projects. He will only think about his next project after Dunki is released in December,” says a source, adding that regional actors are coming to Mumbai often now “for meetings with casting agents and their publictis as they are interested in crossover. But this buzz has no concrete base”.

Another source also states, “There is no news Ram Charan signing a Bollywood project. He is busy with the work that he has at the moment on his plate. Also, he just had his daughter so he wants to spend more time with her and take it slow with the work”.

When it comes to his trip to Mumbai, another source reveals that it was a personal visit and not related to work.

“Ram Charan, who is a devoted Ayyappa follower, came to Mumbai to conclude his Ayyappa Deeksha at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. It was his first after having his daughter Klin Kaarawhich is why he wanted to conclude it in Mumbai. And it is the reason he wore black kurta and was walking bare feet,” says the source, adding, “In fact, it also coincided with the time his daughter came to their home from her nani’s place. So, it was a special occasion for him. And he kept the visit personal, instead of thinking about work at that moment

