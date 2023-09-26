Shah Rukh Khan to go global with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, film to release in international markets a day early: Report

Shah Rukh Khan has been riding high on the success of his ₹1000 crore film Jawan, which was released on September 7. As per a new report by Pinkvilla, the actor has big plans for his third film of the year, Dunki, which will be released in India around Christmas. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will reportedly hit the big screen in the international markets a day before its already announced release date, December 22. Also read: It's going to be Shah Rukh Khan vs Prabhas this Christmas Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki to have a global release on December 21, a day before its Indian release.

Dunki to release on Dec 21 in international markets

“Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies Entertainment will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film in the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period,” said a source, as per the portal.

The source further added that it's going to be a full-fledged release in the international belts for Dunki on December 21. “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into Christmas holiday."

About Dunki

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra also have important roles in Dunki. The slice-of-life entertainer reportedly talks about illegal immigration. The film is presently in the editing stage and is gearing up for a theatrical release during the Christmas weekend.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie at the Jawan success meet. Amid the success of Pathaan, which was released in January, and Jawan, there were speculations that Rajkumar Hirani might postpone the release date of Dunki to next year. During the Jawan success meet, Shah Rukh confirmed the release date and cleared speculations.

He had said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are around the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep national integration in mind. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON