Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 1000 crore at worldwide box office

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has crossed ₹1,000 crore at the gross worldwide box office. The film released on January 25 and is still running in theatres. It marked Shah Rukh's comeback on the silver screen four years after his 2018 film Zero. Siddharth Anand, who delivered a blockbuster in 2019 film War, directed Pathaan.

The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films shared on Tuesday, “#Pathaan hits 1000 crores worldwide. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

The fan is a part of YRF's spy universe which includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. Salman also made a cameo as Tiger in Pathaan while Hrithik's Kabir got a mention.

Writer Shridhar Raghavan says their hope is to create a fun spy universe with characters old and new. He told PTI, "Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir asked me to work on it and help design it. Our intention is to take the characters that we have already created and have further adventures with them. In these adventures, there will be a bit of crossover. Every now and then you will find these crossovers happening."

After the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh said in a recent fan interaction on Twitter that his personal likes are "diminishing" and he wants to choose characters "people would like me to play". On being asked about his favourite genre, Shah Rukh said, "Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play…I have evolved as an actor I think. My personal likes are diminishing."

On the question about the film's sequel, Shah Rukh said, "Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth, not listen to stupid gossip!"

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2 this year. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the making.

The actor also said, "I will never retire from acting… I will have to be fired… And maybe even then I will come back hotter."

