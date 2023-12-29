Ram Charan’s old video from acting school surfaces online; fans think he has ‘come a long way’

Ram Charan might be appreciated today for his performances in films like RRR and Rangasthalam, but the actor trained before making his debut with Chirutha. An old video of him at an acting institute found its way online. While the video seemed to have been shared with ill intent, Ram’s fans came to his support. (Also Read: Inside Konidela-Allu family's Christmas celebrations with Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others) Ram Charan looks almost unrecognisable in the throwback video

The video

“Em chesthunnadu ra vedu. Ram hassan (What is he even doing),” wrote an X user sarcastically, sharing a throwback video of Ram at an acting institute. In the video, the actor looks almost unrecognisable with long hair and a shaved face. He does an acting exercise as his classmates look on, with some of them even laughing along with him.

Fan reactions

“If this is true he came a long way bro that's something,” commented an X user among a sea of criticism, while another wrote, “And now he is the global star.” A fan of Ram’s schooled the naysayers, writing, “theater ayinaa institute ayinaa first stage fear povadaniki elaa chepistaru (They do this exercise to get rid of stage fright.)”

Upcoming work

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which hit screens in 2022. Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris were his co-stars in the film. A song from the film, Naatu Naatu, went on to win a Golden Globe apart from an Oscar. He is currently shooting for director Shankar’s Telugu debut.

Game Changer is touted to be a political drama and has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj of Jigarthanda-fame. Ram will play an IAS officer in the film that also stars Kiara Advani, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Nassar and others. The makers aim to wrap up shooting by February next year. Apart from that, Ram has also said yes to star in a project helmed by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana.

