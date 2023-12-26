Inside Konidela-Allu family's Christmas celebrations with Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others. See pics

The Konidela - Allu cousins are not one to pass on a chance to get together and party. Much like every year, they got together for Christmas to spend quality time together, be each other’s secret Santa and more. Pictures shared by the family on Instagram are all fans can talk about and we can see why. Take a sneak-peek inside their Christmas celebrations. (Also Read: Ram Charan visits Mahalakshmi temple in Mumbai with family for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday) Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan, Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej at the Christmas party(Instagram)

Having fun together

Wishing fans a Merry Christmas, Varun Tej Konidela shared a picture of all the cousins having fun together. Seen in the picture are Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Niharika Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Sirish, Lavanya Tripathi, Allu Bobby, Upasana Konidela, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, and a few other cousins. The cousins dressed up to the nines looked happy to have gotten a chance to catch up on Christmas.

A December to remember

Upasana shared a Christmas dump on her Instagram, writing, “My Christmas dump. Thank you dearest family for making it so special. Best times PS - I’m obsessed with the (music emoji).” One of the pictures sees her with Rhyme while Ram holds their daughter, Klin Kaara. She shared pictures clicked with Allu and Sneha, Namrata Shirodkar and the rest of the family.

Lavanya also shared a super cute pic of her cuddling up to Varun, writing, “Make it a December to remember.” One of the pictures sees a Christmas ornament with their names on it and another sees her clicking a selfie with Niharika.

‘Super’ Santa

Allu’s brother Bobby revealed that Sneha was his secret Santa, or rather ‘super Santa’ as he put it, this Christmas. He shared a picture of the duo, showing off the gifts she bought for him. A fan recognised that one of the gifts happened to be a drone, writing, “Ayya dji drone ayya. Anna repatnundi drone shots pedathadu (That’s a drone. Brother will share drone shots from tomorrow.)”

