Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. See pics

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela paid a visit to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office in Mumbai on Friday. Pictures of the meet have surfaced on social media, with them all smiles as they met the CM and spend time at the office. (Also Read: Ram Charan visits Mahalakshmi temple in Mumbai with family for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday) Ram Charan and Upasana with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The meet

One of the pictures sees Ram and Upasana gifting flowers to the CM. Another picture shows them sitting down for a chat with Eknath’s son Shrikanth. “Sincere greetings and thoughtful gifts were exchanged at the meet,” claims the actor’s team in a press note.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A traditional tilak ceremony was also performed and the couple was welcomed with aarti by Shrikanth’s wife Vrushali in a gesture of hospitality. Ram was dressed in a denim blue shirt and black trousers while Upasana opted for a floral kurti. They did not seem to take along their daughter Klin Kaara for the visit, if the pictures are anything to go by.

Upasana and Ram Charan with Shrikanth

Fam in Mumbai

Ram Charan was first spotted leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai a week ago. A couple of days later, Upasana and their daughter soon followed. The actor’s family was papped after reaching his home and videos of him welcoming them home surfaced online. The family also had their first outing in Mumbai when they visited the Mahalakshmi temple on Klin’s 6-month birthday. On both the occasions, fans were surprised to see ‘Taimur’s nanny’ accompanying them as their au pair.

Upcoming work

Ram garnered global recognition, thanks to SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film, which also starred Jr NTR, hit screens in 2022 and made history. A song from the film, Naatu Naatu, went on to win the Golden Globe apart from an Oscar. Since then, expectations have been riding high on Ram’s next project. He is currently shooting for director Shankar’s Game Changer, which also sees Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film will hit screens sometime next year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place