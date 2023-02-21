Ram Charan spotted barefoot in black ethnic look at airport as he leaves for US ahead of Oscars 2023. Watch

Ram Charan was spotted in an all-black look at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday. The actor grabbed attention for arriving barefoot at the airport, where he was escorted by his team. He wore a black ethnic outfit – kurta, pyjama and stole – with matching black mask. Photos and videos of Ram Charan from the airport were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram and Twitter. He is reportedly travelling to the US ahead of next month's Oscars 2023. Also read: SS Rajamouli reveals being hesitant with RRR's Naatu Naatu 'for long time', says he 'never dreamt of an Oscar'. See his post here

Sharing his photos from the airport, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "After receiving immense love from his large USA fan base during the Golden Globes 2023, 'mega powerstar' Ram Charan was spotted taking off for the Oscars today. Fingers crossed for RRR." In 2022, Ram Charan was also spotted barefoot at Mumbai airport as he was reportedly observing the Ayyappa Deeksha (a Hindu religious observance for 41 days by the devotees of Swamy Ayyappa before visiting the temple in Shabarimalai, Kerala) at the time. The actor was seen wearing a black kurta pyjama. Reacting to his videos on social media at the time, fans had praised him for following rituals.

Last month, the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR won a best original song Oscar nomination. It's the first Indian feature film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12 this year. The energetic dance moves performed by the film's lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, have inspired viral trends on social media in India and globally.

Naatu Naatu has been a favourite at award ceremonies, and has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award this year. It will be up against heavyweights such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs are nominated in the same Oscars 2023 category. The last time an Indian won an Oscar for a film's music came in 2009, when composer AR Rahman won best original song and best original score for the song Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), directed by Danny Boyle.

