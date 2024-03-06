Janhvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan in her second Telugu film RC 16: Mythri Movie Makers announces on her 27th birthday

Janhvi Kapoor will feature alongside Ram Charan in her second Telugu project, production house Mythri Movie Makers announced on Wednesday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers shared the update. (Also Read | Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Ram Charan's next) Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen with Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana's next.(Instagram)

Janhvi's second Telugu film with Ram Charan

The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on Janhvi's 27th birthday. "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor #RamCharanRevolts," the banner said in the post.

What Boney had said about the film, Janhvi, Ram

In February this year, Janhvi's father-producer, Boney Kapoor, confirmed the same to iDream Media. He had said, “My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

Janhvi's Telugu debut

Janhvi is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The Koratala Siva directorial will release in October this year. She also has Ulajh in the pipeline.

Janhvi's other films

Her upcoming projects also include Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she will be seen as a cricket player along with Rajkummar Rao. The film is a sports drama and marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after Roohi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Fans will also see Janhvi with Varun Dhawan in the romance drama film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the movie will be written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. It will release in theatres on April 25, 2025. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank.

