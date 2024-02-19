Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Ram Charan's next

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor put an end to all speculation and confirmed in a recent interview that Janhvi Kapoor has indeed signed her second Telugu project. He told iDream Media that the actor will share the screen with Ram Charan soon in his upcoming project with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor apologises to sister Khushi on Instagram: I’m sorry I fought with you) Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen with Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana's next(Instagram)

‘She feels blessed’

Janhvi is currently shooting for Koratala Siva’s Devara with Jr NTR. Talking about it and her upcoming Telugu projects, Boney said, “My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

‘I wanted to buy a house in Hyderabad’

Boney has shot numerous projects in Hyderabad and he spoke of how much the city has changed through the years. He also revealed that he once wanted to buy a home here for Sridevi but he no longer has the heart to. “I’ve shot 12 of my films in Hyderabad, back then it was a growing city. When I came back after a few years, the whole city had changed. I used to drive myself around, now I need someone local to guide me. I wanted to buy a house in Hyderabad for my wife because she worked a lot here. I remember we used to relish a lot of Andhra khaana (food) whenever we were here. Now, I don’t have the heart to,” he said.

Upcoming work

Apart from her Telugu projects with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the Tamil film with Suriya, Janhvi will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh in Hindi. The makers of Ram Charan’s next are yet to make an official announcement.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place