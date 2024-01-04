Watch: Janhvi Kapoor recalls mom Sridevi scolding her in Telugu; fans miss the late star

Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi fans were thrilled to see the actor talk about her late mom in a recent interview. Fans even took a clipping from the same, circulating it on X, commenting on how much they miss Sridevi and how lovely it was to hear that she would talk to her in Telugu. (Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Janhvi Kapoor bleeds for her art, while Khushi Kapoor heals) Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi(Instagram)

The clip

In the clip, Janhvi details how Sridevi would scold her in Telugu whenever she snuck into her room and stole lipstick. She says, “Mumma used to say it to me every time I…like go into her room and steal her lipsticks. And like my pockets would be full. She’d be like - show your pockets. I’d be like - no mumma. She’d say - naa kodaka (my child).”

Fans react

“Cute only,” reacted a fan to the clip, while another wrote, “So sweet. Made me instantly miss Sridevi, madam.” Another fan wrote that they’re “missing her presence in cinema,” while many thought the way Janhvi said, ‘naa kodaka,’ was quite cute. Sridevi’s father was Tamil, but her mother was Telugu.

Telugu debut

Janhvi will debut in Tollywood soon with Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR co-starrer Devara. Talking about her experience in Koffee With Karan’s latest episode, she said, “I realised this when I showed up on set, on the Devara film sets. It felt like everything I have done up until now has been like workshops, getting ready, or getting to know myself.”

When she’s reminded that she compared Vijay Deverakonda to cheese the last time she was on the couch with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi quickly quipped, “I’ve learnt since then that I’m lactose intolerant.”

Sridevi’s passing

She also opened up on the show about how she and her sister, Khushi Kapoor, reacted when they first heard of their mom Sridevi’s death. “The thing that I remember, when I got the call, I was in my room. And I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. And I think I barged into her room howling and crying,” she said, adding, “But what I do remember, Karan, is she looked at me. The minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just stopped. She just sat beside me and started comforting me, and I've never seen her cry about it since.”

