Janhvi Kapoor says Vijay Deverakonda is 'practically married', fans feel it's a hint towards Rashmika Mandanna

Has Janhvi Kapoor spilled the beans about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured relationship? Social media users seem to think so. In a recent interview for the promotion of her upcoming film Mili, Janhvi was speaking about eligible bachelors in the film industry. As the interviewer mentioned Vijay, Janhvi responded by calling him ‘practically married’. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours, calls them 'cute'

While neither Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika have spoken about rumours of them dating, fans have speculated about it for a while. Recently, there were reports that they flew to Maldives for a vacation together. A picture posted by Rashmika on her Instagram Stories saw her wearing a pair of shades that fans were convinced were Vijay’s.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi was asked to name three men from the industry she would have in her swayamvar. Janhvi responded by naming Aditya Roy Kapur but then added that everyone else is married. As the interviewer suggested Vijay’s name, she said, “Vijay Deverakonda is practically married only na.”

This comment led fans to say that the actor was confirming the rumours of Vijay dating Rashmika Mandanna. One commented, “Janhvi has confirmed Vijay-Rashmika relationship there.” Another tweeted, “It seems the rumours are true or else why would Janhvi say this so seriously.”

Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in a number of films and rumours of them dating have been doing rounds for years now. Last month, Rashmika addressed these rumours as well. She told Mashable India she found these rumours ‘cute’, and said, “See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'"

Both actors made their Bollywood debut this year with separate films. While Vijay starred in Puri Jagannadh's Liger opposite Ananya Panday, Rashmika appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Neither film was a success at the box office.

